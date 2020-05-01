Previous
Next
The Mandalorian and the child by gggg
122 / 365

The Mandalorian and the child

My first trial/ version of the child. Can't wait to see season 2.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sandra Wyatt ace
Love the shadows and DOF.
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise