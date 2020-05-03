Previous
Jedi Master Even Piell by gggg
124 / 365

Jedi Master Even Piell

A battle-hardened Lannik and commanded the renowned military strategist Wilhuff Tarkin during the Clone Wars, Jedi Master Even Piell served on the Jedi Council.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
33% complete

View this month »

