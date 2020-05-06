Previous
Next
Clone Trooper Walker by gggg
127 / 365

Clone Trooper Walker

All Terrain Recon Transport (AT-RT).

"What's in the marshlands, sir?" - unknown trooper
6th May 2020 6th May 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise