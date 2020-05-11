Previous
Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi by gggg
Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi

A Cerean member of the Jedi High Council during the last years of the Galactic Republic. Most Cereans have a binary brain which allow them to analyze both sides of a situation simultaneously.
GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
