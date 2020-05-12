Previous
Super Astromech by gggg
Super Astromech

R2-D2 getting a minor upgrade. Have a great day!
12th May 2020 12th May 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
May 12th, 2020  
