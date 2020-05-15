Previous
Next
What bucket are you on? by gggg
136 / 365

What bucket are you on?

Pilot 1: I'm on a customized TIE-Fighter which is powered by twin Ion engines.

Pilot 2: Cool!

Pilot 1: How about you? What bucket are you on?

Pilot 2: well, I don't usually get to service it that much but the guy who does is fueled by hate, anger and suffering.

(Enter sound effects of Darth Vader, tan tan tan tan tanan tan tanan!)

Happy Friday!
15th May 2020 15th May 20

GG G

@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise