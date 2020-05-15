What bucket are you on?

Pilot 1: I'm on a customized TIE-Fighter which is powered by twin Ion engines.



Pilot 2: Cool!



Pilot 1: How about you? What bucket are you on?



Pilot 2: well, I don't usually get to service it that much but the guy who does is fueled by hate, anger and suffering.



(Enter sound effects of Darth Vader, tan tan tan tan tanan tan tanan!)



Happy Friday!