Ahsoka on Level 1313
139/366
Level 1313 or one thousand, three hundred and thirteen levels from the core of the planet Coruscant. As expected, lying deep from the planet's surface, it is home to numerous crimes.
When Ahsoka Tano voluntarily left the Jedi Order, she ventured again to the lower levels (as shown in the Clone Wars series).
18th May 2020
18th May 20
GG G
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
4
1
1
365
Redmi Note 7
Public
starwars
SwChappell
ace
Cool shot
May 18th, 2020
