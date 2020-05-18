Previous
Ahsoka on Level 1313 by gggg
Ahsoka on Level 1313

Level 1313 or one thousand, three hundred and thirteen levels from the core of the planet Coruscant. As expected, lying deep from the planet's surface, it is home to numerous crimes.

When Ahsoka Tano voluntarily left the Jedi Order, she ventured again to the lower levels (as shown in the Clone Wars series).
@gggg
I'm a bit of a Star Wars fan.
SwChappell ace
Cool shot
May 18th, 2020  
