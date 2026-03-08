Previous
Next
IMG_20260308_093812 by ggrove
2 / 365

IMG_20260308_093812

The paddle steamer the Maid of Sker sits at rest in Bischof Park, Nerang. She worked hard in her lifetime carting cotton, sugar and arrowroot.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Glenda Grove

@ggrove
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact