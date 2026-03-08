Sign up
IMG_20260308_093812
The paddle steamer the Maid of Sker sits at rest in Bischof Park, Nerang. She worked hard in her lifetime carting cotton, sugar and arrowroot.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
A75 Pro 5G
Taken
8th March 2026 9:38am
