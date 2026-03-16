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IMG_1675 by ggrove
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IMG_1675

An orchid I was given when we lost our baby. It flowers beautifully each year and makes me so grateful for the support we received.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Glenda Grove

@ggrove
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