Photo 21
Palace of Charles V - Alhambra
This lesser-known structure is within the confines of the Alhambra in Granada. Image originally shot in September 2016.
26th September 2016
26th Sep 16
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
4198
photos
112
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2025
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
8th September 2016 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
renaissance
,
palace
,
spain
,
ancient
,
alhambra
,
granada
gloria jones
ace
Neat night shot
September 27th, 2025
