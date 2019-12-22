Sign up
318 / 365
Temptation
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
Well, this month begins the better part of 6 years that i have been posting images here. I often get behind, say I am...
1730
photos
43
followers
35
following
87% complete
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Views 3
3
Album
356-2019
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th December 2019 6:34pm
Tags
snack
,
dessert
,
temptation
