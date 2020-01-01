Previous
Next
Testament by ggshearron
326 / 365

Testament

The old abandoned house on the Braun farm stands as a testament to good construction and the ravages of disrepair on a winter afternoon.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise