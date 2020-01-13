Sign up
Discuss
338 / 365
Everal Barn w/Old School Edit
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
1
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
338
photos
42
followers
35
following
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2020
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
13th January 2020 4:20pm
b&w
,
reflections
,
barn
,
park
,
ohio
,
heritage
,
westerville
,
everal
amyK
ace
Very pleasing edit
January 14th, 2020
