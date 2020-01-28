Previous
Chillin' at the Bus Stop by ggshearron
353 / 365

Chillin' at the Bus Stop

A woman steels herself against the cold wind and peers out from behind her hood wondering why in the world I am taking her picture.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Diana ace
She does not look too happy about it! I hope you asked her ;-)
January 30th, 2020  
