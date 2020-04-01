Sign up
Photo 414
Reflections
I sneaked a shot of this young lady before i began talking to her ...I know, I'm bad, right? I learned that she is out of college (Kent State), while we sort out this corona-virus issue here in Ohio.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1826
photos
45
followers
30
following
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Views
2
Album
365-2020
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
29th March 2020 8:03am
reflection
morning
woman
sneaky
student
