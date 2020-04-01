Previous
Next
Reflections by ggshearron
Photo 414

Reflections

I sneaked a shot of this young lady before i began talking to her ...I know, I'm bad, right? I learned that she is out of college (Kent State), while we sort out this corona-virus issue here in Ohio.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise