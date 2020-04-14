Previous
Cloudy Crossover by ggshearron
Photo 425

Cloudy Crossover

A black & white shot of my church as the clouds change and move. Of course, it has been closed for 3 weeks now .... I definitely miss worship with the flock.
14th April 2020

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
