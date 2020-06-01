Previous
Car Wash Back End by ggshearron
Photo 471

Car Wash Back End

I turned around in the middle of a 2-lane highway to go back and shoot this colorful back end to a small, local car wash in Delaware, Ohio. In the background to the right, you can see one of the vacuum cleaners.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

June 2nd, 2020  
