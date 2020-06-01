Sign up
Photo 471
Car Wash Back End
I turned around in the middle of a 2-lane highway to go back and shoot this colorful back end to a small, local car wash in Delaware, Ohio. In the background to the right, you can see one of the vacuum cleaners.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1886
photos
44
followers
31
following
129% complete
View this month »
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
2
1
365-2020
NIKON D7000
31st May 2020 7:45am
architecture
,
ohio
,
delaware
MaysvilleKY
Thank you
June 2nd, 2020
