Protesting with fist raised by ggshearron
Protesting with fist raised

A young woman stands on the corner of Broad & High in the center of town with her upraised fist, in protest, while cops with riot gear gauge the scene.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
@ggshearron
