Photo 491
On the way to protest
A young man coming up on the protest scene surveys the situation, seemingly determining where he will take up his place for the cause.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
1906
photos
46
followers
32
following
134% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2020
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st June 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
#blm
Taffy
ace
Nice to see him safely masked. And strong capture of his expression, showing a bit of wariness along with determination.
June 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
