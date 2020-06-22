Previous
On the way to protest by ggshearron
On the way to protest

A young man coming up on the protest scene surveys the situation, seemingly determining where he will take up his place for the cause.
Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Taffy ace
Nice to see him safely masked. And strong capture of his expression, showing a bit of wariness along with determination.
June 23rd, 2020  
