Previous
Next
Pretty Musician's Feet by ggshearron
Photo 566

Pretty Musician's Feet

A musician's pretty feet rest on a stool as she waits for the right place to jump back into the tune with the other members of her trio. The white thing on the right is a trumpet stand .... i know, looks kinda weird until you know what it is, right?
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise