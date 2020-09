Do You Know What You're Doing?

As i had a cup of coffee while sitting in a favorite spot in uptown, i watched as this couple sat down in front of me, and the young man proceeded to do a "photo shoot" of this young, pretty blonde. He appeared to be unsure of how he was doing, thus the title. Many of us have been in the same place, and probably thinking ... "I hope she doesn't think I don't know what i am doing, because i don't."