Photo 601
Hmmm... what do I do now?
Gunnar contemplates his next steps while taking a breather on the deck.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Photo Details
Album
365-2020
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2020 12:57pm
Tags
dog
,
mountain
,
pet
,
bernese
,
berner
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful dog! I love the composition with the deck leading to the face of the pup and the touches of colors made by the leaves.
October 12th, 2020
