Photo 661
Columbus .... My Kind of Town
Statue of a buck on the Main St. bridge over the Scioto River in downtown Columbus seems to be in a reflective mood.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Tags
downtown
,
river
,
art
,
statue
,
columbus
,
buck
,
mie
,
scioto
