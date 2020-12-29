Previous
Morning Light on Towers Hall by ggshearron
Morning Light on Towers Hall

The most prominent building on the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio is partially lit by the rising morning sun.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
