Photo 672
Morning Light on Towers Hall
The most prominent building on the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio is partially lit by the rising morning sun.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
2150
photos
55
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-2020
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
26th December 2020 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
college
,
architecture
,
ohio
,
university
,
westerville
