Photo 746
Spring ...... here it comes!
The curve of the pond leads you to the Everal Barn, past the dormant grass ..... just waiting to spring green.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Tags
barn
,
park
,
pond
,
ohio
,
heritage
,
westerville
