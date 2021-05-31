Previous
Spouse of Active Service Member Pays Respects by ggshearron
Spouse of Active Service Member Pays Respects

Her husband is currently stationed in Afghanistan, due to come home in 7 weeks. She was there she said, to honor her husband and other service members at the Annual Rotary Field of Heroes exhibit.
Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
