Photo 810
Spouse of Active Service Member Pays Respects
Her husband is currently stationed in Afghanistan, due to come home in 7 weeks. She was there she said, to honor her husband and other service members at the Annual Rotary Field of Heroes exhibit.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
2290
photos
61
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th May 2021 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
heroes
,
of
,
flags
,
field
,
memorial
,
ohio
,
westerville
