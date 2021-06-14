Sign up
Photo 822
Does Not Appear Happy, but Why?
She was running, had to stop at a stop light, did not appear happy ... at all! Scaring me with that mean face!
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Photo Details
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th June 2021 8:24am
Tags
portrait
street
photography
runner
athlete
Bill
ace
I wouldn't be happy if I were running either.
June 15th, 2021
