Photo 828
Portrait at the Tetons
This is the widowed wife of my former best friend of 48 years, with her youngest son, in a field with the Tetons as a glorious backdrop.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-2019-2021
Taken
25th May 2021 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
friends
,
tetons
