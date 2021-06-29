Previous
Feel the Wind by ggshearron
Feel the Wind

A few sailing enthusiasts squeeze the last hour of sunlight out of the day, as the sun setting in the west puts on a light show in the eastern sky.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
amyK ace
Nice sunset tones in the sky and the water
June 30th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021  
