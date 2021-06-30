Previous
Is It Ever Going to Change? by ggshearron
Photo 836

Is It Ever Going to Change?

Three guys impatiently wait on the light to change, on their way across the street to The Old Bag of Nails, our local fish-n-chips destination.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Photo Details

amyK ace
Ha! Good street shot.
July 1st, 2021  
