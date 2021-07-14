Previous
See son…this is how you do it!
See son…this is how you do it!

Dad straps Junior on his back, ‘cause the grass needs cut.
Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
