Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 864
Anniversary vDinner, Reading the Card
Our server took a shot of us as I read the wedding anniversary card my wife gave me, when we were out to dinner. When we married 15 years ago on this date at a golf course….it was a sweltering 94 degrees!
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
2345
photos
59
followers
35
following
236% complete
View this month »
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
29th July 2021 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
couple
,
anniversary
,
spouse
,
wife
,
interracial
Leslie
ace
Happy Anniversary…. I will be married 40 years at the end of August… it was also a very hot day.
July 31st, 2021
amyK
ace
Happy anniversary!
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close