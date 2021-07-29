Previous
Anniversary vDinner, Reading the Card by ggshearron
Anniversary vDinner, Reading the Card

Our server took a shot of us as I read the wedding anniversary card my wife gave me, when we were out to dinner. When we married 15 years ago on this date at a golf course….it was a sweltering 94 degrees!
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Leslie ace
Happy Anniversary…. I will be married 40 years at the end of August… it was also a very hot day.
July 31st, 2021  
amyK ace
Happy anniversary!
July 31st, 2021  
