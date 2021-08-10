Previous
Next
All is Fine @ 139 by ggshearron
Photo 875

All is Fine @ 139

One of the flags i observed as the sun was coming up in the morning. I love to see our flag out in front of people's homes, and fly my own at our place. God Bless the USA.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise