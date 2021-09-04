Previous
Next
NEVERENDING Construction Near My Home by ggshearron
Photo 900

NEVERENDING Construction Near My Home

Why does it seem to take forever when there is road construction? We just moved close to this major intersection in our town in July, and i think they should be done already!
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise