Lakeside Walk by ggshearron
Lakeside Walk

Bent over by Father Time, a man makes his way in the shade at water's edge at Lake Erie, while he talks on his phone.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
