Photo 910
Lakeside Walk
Bent over by Father Time, a man makes his way in the shade at water's edge at Lake Erie, while he talks on his phone.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Photo Details
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2021 3:11pm
Tags
portrait
,
silhouette
,
lake
,
ohio
,
senior
,
lakeside
