Photo 978
Reflection Outside, Door to the Inside
I missed the first person, but was able to catch this one, walking into the reflected glass window, all the way across a 4-lane street in Chagrin Falls, Oh.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365-2019-2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th November 2021 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
reflection
,
street
,
photography
,
scene
