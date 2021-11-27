Previous
Next
Reflection Outside, Door to the Inside by ggshearron
Photo 978

Reflection Outside, Door to the Inside

I missed the first person, but was able to catch this one, walking into the reflected glass window, all the way across a 4-lane street in Chagrin Falls, Oh.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for about 9 years, and its amazing to me that it has been that long. ...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise