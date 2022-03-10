Previous
Colorful street in Toledo, Spain by ggshearron
Photo 1068

Colorful street in Toledo, Spain

Worked late, did not get out today to shoot, so this is a filler from our vacation a few years ago, in Spain.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Glover Shearron, ...

amyK ace
Nice!
March 11th, 2022  
