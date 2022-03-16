Sign up
Photo 1072
Pier Love in the Spring
A couple embraces at the end of a short pier across the creek from where I am, and I can't help but capture the image.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
0
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Views
11
Comments
1
1
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th March 2022 4:30pm
Tags
street
,
photography
,
spring
,
couple
Bill
ace
Nice catch.
March 17th, 2022
