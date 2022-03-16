Previous
Pier Love in the Spring by ggshearron
Pier Love in the Spring

A couple embraces at the end of a short pier across the creek from where I am, and I can't help but capture the image.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Bill ace
Nice catch.
March 17th, 2022  
