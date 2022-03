Lines & light snow

Two years ago ..... we could look this way off of our deck at home, and see beautiful snow covered grass, a few trees, then the street. This is what that view looks like today .... two fences have been put up by our neighbors, obstructing OUR VIEW (right?) and forever changing the "feel" of our area in the neighborhood. We sold our home last July ... and moved away to a condo. It WAS a good move, and we are still glad we did it!