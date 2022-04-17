Sign up
Photo 1105
Weathervane on State St.
I have been walking by this piece of art installed in the near-middle of the sidewalk for the last 4 years and never saw it as something that could be included in a photo until today, when it just seemed to pop out at me! What do you think about it?
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2596
photos
66
followers
37
following
302% complete
View this month »
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th April 2022 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
art
,
sculpture
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
