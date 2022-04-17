Previous
Next
Weathervane on State St. by ggshearron
Photo 1105

Weathervane on State St.

I have been walking by this piece of art installed in the near-middle of the sidewalk for the last 4 years and never saw it as something that could be included in a photo until today, when it just seemed to pop out at me! What do you think about it?
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise