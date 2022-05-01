Previous
Street Food by ggshearron
Photo 1118

Street Food

Earphones, hot soup, sunshine on his shoulders, a comfortable seat .... who cares if it's a little chilly outside? A real street photo.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Bill ace
Looks like he is eating pretty healthy.
May 2nd, 2022  
Barb ace
Nice photo!
May 2nd, 2022  
