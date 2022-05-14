Previous
On Duty for The Race by ggshearron
Photo 1131

On Duty for The Race

I met this officer while on my way to shoot some images of the Susan G. Komen Race/Walk this morning. He was a hoot to talk with and was nice enough to let me get a shot of him, holding my coffee!
bkb in the city
Great portrait
May 15th, 2022  
