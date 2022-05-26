Previous
New found discovery by ggshearron
Photo 1143

New found discovery

I watched this small fox run around the beach below our room this morning, and to my surprise, all of a sudden, it picked up this .... object, and carried it off, then began to bury it. So cool, and that "object" is a pretty good size too!
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
