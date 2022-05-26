Sign up
Photo 1143
New found discovery
I watched this small fox run around the beach below our room this morning, and to my surprise, all of a sudden, it picked up this .... object, and carried it off, then began to bury it. So cool, and that "object" is a pretty good size too!
26th May 2022
26th May 22
0
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2638
photos
66
followers
34
following
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
city
,
fox
,
md.
