Photo 1144
87 year old mother-in-law takes in beach from balcony
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365: from 2019-2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd May 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
beach
ocean
silhouette
city
mom
md.
