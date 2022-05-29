Previous
Me & My Bride ... 5/29/2011 by ggshearron
Photo 1146

Me & My Bride ... 5/29/2011

29th May 2022

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
amyK ace
Nice portrait (happy anniversary!)
May 30th, 2022  
