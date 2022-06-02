Previous
Turn back Thursday- awwww yeah. by ggshearron
Turn back Thursday- awwww yeah.

Me circa 1972, I think ni look good, what about you?
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
