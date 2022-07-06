Sign up
Photo 1180
So .... I'm Closer Than You Are ....
Proud dad carries his son back to his seat on the side of the road for the third time, after the little dude ran off a few feet away.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
0
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
365: from 2019-2022
NIKON D750
4th July 2022 10:32am
Tags
family
,
street
,
photography
,
father
,
parade
,
4th
,
son
,
ohio
,
july
,
westerville
