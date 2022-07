Me and my girl

My lovely wife and me while at the jazz concert last wee, to see Kirk Whalum. He is a jazz saxophonist who always plays some Christian music and shares his faith during his concerts. His group is the one that actually played the music on the song “I Will Always Love You” for Whitney Houston in the movie the Bodyguard. This night, he told us that he had a vision soon of Christ saying “I Will Always Love You” just before th hey played the song. It was a GREAT concert.