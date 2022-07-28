Sign up
Photo 1202
Yeah .... she's not as interested as they are.
Father and son take in the musical group playing while mom does some reading. Maybe it's not her favorite style of music?
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
2708
photos
67
followers
32
following
Tags
family
,
street
,
photography
,
ohio
,
uptown
,
westerville
