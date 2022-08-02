Previous
When Pigs Fly! by ggshearron
When Pigs Fly!

Two of them are airborne, as they run down the back stretch, in the pig race at the Ohio State Fair. I actually thought their gait was a little choppy, and my wife said she thought they looked a little porky! What do you think?
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
